Local women turn horse farm into mental health therapy center

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsTucked away off a gravel road across from Gardner Lake, horses spend their day providing comfort, therapy, solace, love and support to children and adults with mental and emotional needs.Living Life Ranch partnered with Spirit Wind hoof print programs harnessing the power of horses to help guide children and adults with learning skills, life balance and trauma therapy.Spirit Wind owner Gerri Groshong said horses react honestly to situations, sentient beings which are able to feel and perceive others’ emotions.“Oftentimes in life, we get a little off balance,” she said. “We might end up in our right brain due…