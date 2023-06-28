Kansas officials directing $451 million at closing gaps in high-speed internet

By Tim CarpenterKansas ReflectorWider broadband access viewed as critical to education, business TOPEKA — Injection of $451 million in federal funding offered Kansas a unique opportunity to improve access to high-speed internet essential to business, education, health care and communication services, state and federal officials said.The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly said new investment in broadband infrastructure would be linked to a strategic plan drawn from mapping of internet speed tests and connectivity. Data on broadband shortcomings is being collected by the Kansas Office of Broadband Development with a voluntary survey at broadbandks.com.“This historic investment gives Kansas the greatest opportunity…