Investigation continues into Edgerton man’s death

An investigation continues into the death of an Edgerton man, who was shot and killed June 20 at a campground at Hillsdale Lake in Miami County.Just after midnight, Miami County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Pintail Point Campground to investigate a reported stabbing and shooting.When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound and another man with a non-life-threatening stab wound. The victim of the stabbing was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later released. The other man was pronounced dead at the scene.The gunshot victim was identified as Bryan Hendrickson, 43.Brian Meysenburg, 53, of…