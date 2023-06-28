Festival promises food, fun this 4th of July

Country music artists Jameson Rodgers and Drew Green are headlining this year’s Independence Day Festival July 4 in Celebration Park.Gates open at 5 p.m. with games, inflatables and activities available until 8 p.m. Big Time Grain Co. kicks off the fun at 5:30 p.m., followed by Drew Green from 7-8 p.m. and Jameson Rodgers from 8:30 – 10 p.m.In addition to the concert, various food vendors and other activities will also be available. A fireworks show culminates the celebration at 10 p.m.The event is free and open to all ages. However, no personal fireworks, pets, grills or pop-up tents of…