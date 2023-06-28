Abortion ‘abolitionists’ in Kansas, other states want to charge women with murder

By Rose ConlonKansas News ServiceThe anti-abortion movement is contending with a growing faction that calls for abortion patients to be criminally punished.WICHITA — As far as T. Russell Hunter is concerned, nowhere in the U.S. has actually banned abortion yet.From the podium of a Wichita hotel conference room, the man at the helm of one of the most zealous anti-abortion groups in the country pointed to a map of the country. Every state colored red, he said, indicated where abortions still legally took place.“We made them all red,” Hunter said, “because in all of these states, abortions are happening.”In the…