Two men accused of kidnapping following pursuit

By Lynne Hermansen and Jennifer McDaniel

Gardner News

Two men, including one from Gardner, are accused of kidnapping two individuals and leading police on a pursuit that ended in Edgerton Wednesday night.

According to Wellsville Police, shortly before 11:15 p.m., a Wellsville police officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the city limits. Instead of stopping, the vehicle, officials said, headed north on Kansas Highway 33 to U.S. Highway 56. The vehicle then traveled into Edgerton, where, police said, two men fled on foot near 3rd and Nelson streets. The two additional passengers in the vehicle remained there and cooperated with officers.

According to reports, a perimeter was set up by deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office as well as troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol and officers from the Osawatomie and Spring Hill police departments. Two separate K-9 teams and a drone were also deployed to track subjects on foot.

After an extensive search, the driver, Gilbert R. Hartness, Kansas City, Mo., was taken into custody by a K-9. Although police said Hartness did not have significant injuries, he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Hartness was arrested on suspicion of felony fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, aggravated kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of LSD, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

Johnson County later received information on the location of the passenger, who was identified as Matthew G. Claycamp, Gardner. Claycamp was arrested on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm, felony interference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said they later learned during their investigation the kidnapping victims were the other two passengers in the vehicle. Officials said the two were not allowed out of the vehicle prior to and during the pursuit.

On Thursday night, a representative from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office explained a few of the details and answered questions posed by Edgerton City Council members during their meeting.

Mayor Don Roberts thanked the sheriff’s office for a job well done and giving city officials additional information.

“I really appreciate what you guys do,” he said.

He urged citizens to sign up for Notify JoCo, an emergency notification system implemented by Johnson County, WaterOne and partner cities to alert residents about emergencies and other important community news.

As officials continue to investigate the incident, the sheriff’s office is asking residents to call the non-emergency number at 913-782-0720 if someone knocked on their door asking for help, if they find strange items in their yard or observe suspicious activity after reviewing their home security system footage.