Trailblazers overpower defending 5A state champs, 49-10

By Pete LoganFor The Gardner News Behind an amazing offensive output from junior quarterback Bravin Powell and senior wide receiver Randy Singleton, the Gardner Edgerton High School football team ruined the Homecoming game of 4-time defending Kansas 5A State Champion Mill Valley, downing the Jaguars 49-7 Friday night. Powell went 7-for-9 passing for 211 yards (30.1 yards per completion), 1 interception, and four touchdown tosses, while also rushing 5 times for 74 yards (14.8 yards per carry) and 1 TD and scoring a 2-point conversion on a post-touchdown carry. Three of Powell’s scoring throws were to Singleton whose…