Meili, Harpt break school records during JK Gold Classic

Last week saw the Trailblazers in action at two locations: Olathe East with the junior varsity and the C-team on Thursday, and JK Gold on Saturday with the team’s Top-14 runners on the girls’ and guys’ sides traveling to Wichita. The JV and C-team opened their seasons at the Olathe East Invitational at Johnson County Community College. The freshmen boys’ squad brought home the victory, edging out Olathe East 53-44. Medalists included freshmen: Josh Booton, second; Wyatt Schrepel, fifth; and Champ Gaither, seventh. Brad Ziller and Jackson Perez stepped up, placing 12th and 19th among the freshmen. Other strong performances…

