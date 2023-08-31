Radel begins new role as GEHS athletic director

The Gardner Edgerton School District is welcoming a familiar face to a new role this fall.

Jason Radel, who spent several years as a special education teacher, is the new athletic director and assistant principal at Gardner Edgerton High School.

His career path has taken many turns, but his desire to serve has led him to his current position. After graduating high school, Radel joined the military, where he served four years. He then worked in the corporate world before deciding to pursue a career in education.

“I decided that I wanted to do something more meaningful, and I got into education,” Radel said. “With this position, I am able to make a bigger impact on kids.”

Radel worked as a paraprofessional before earning his teaching license and becoming a special education teacher at the high school. He also served as an assistant coach for the football team.

While moving to the athletic director position meant Radel had to give up coaching, he sees his new role as important not only to students but to the community as well.

“My goal is to help continue to build our programs and make them special to our community because that’s what it’s about: our kids and our community,” he said. “Our community does a lot for us, and we want to make sure we are giving back to them.”

Away from school, Radel said he loves spending time with his wife, grandkids and the couple’s four dogs. He also enjoys working with Harvesters. His wife also serves on the board of a local animal shelter.