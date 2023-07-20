Royals announce 2024 regular season schedule

In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals on Thursday announced their 2024 regular season schedule. All games times will be announced at a later date. Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 28 at Kauffman Stadium vs. the Minnesota Twins. This will match 2019 for the earliest Opening Day in franchise history and will mark the eighth time in 10 years dating back to 2015 that the Royals will open the regular season at home. The 2024 season will mark the second straight year the Royals will begin vs. the Twins and the sixth time in 56…