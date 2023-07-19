Middle school volleyball league registration is open

Gardner Parks and Recreation and Johnson County Parks and Recreation have teamed up to offer a volleyball league to all seventh- and eighth-graders. Athletes will not only experience the excitement, but learn the skills necessary to enjoy the popular Olympic sport. The season will run from Sept. 17 through Oct. 15. Practices begin the week of Sept. 4, and games will be on Sundays, starting Sept. 17, at New Century Fieldhouse, 551 New Century Parkway.Participants will be placed on a team, and requests will be considered. Each team will play five double-headers for a total of 10 matches. The fee…