Blazers qualify six for state track championships

On Thursday, the Gardner Edgerton Blazers qualified six athletes for the state track and field championships this weekend in Wichita, including two regional champions.

Lauren Mulwa, who qualified in both shot put and javelin, won the javelin event with a throw of 129-6, a lifetime personal record. Her throw currently ranks as the fourth-best in Class 6A. GEHS’ other champion was Parker Walion, who won the boys 1600-meter run in a time of 4:25.80. The boys’ team placed seventh with 42 points and the girls’ team placed ninth with 22 points.

Other qualifiers:

Second place – Pierson Carlisle, pole vault, 15-6

Second place – Dawson Kindler, javelin, 173-1

Fourth place – Thomas Savasten, shot put, 49-11.50

Fourth place – Jadyn Campbell, pole vault, 13-6

May 26 state schedule for Blazer athletes

1:15 p.m. – Lauren Mulwa – shot put

4:45 p.m. – Dawson Kindler, javelin

6:30 p.m. – Carlisle and Campbell, pole vault

May 27 state schedule of Blazer athletes

9:45 a.m. – Lauren Mulwa, javelin

2:30 p.m. – Parker Walion, 1600-meter

3 p.m. – Thomas Savasten, shot put