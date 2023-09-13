One Day or Day One . . .

Great googly moogly, I haven’t had bread or ice cream in 10 weeks or any of my favorite foods for that matter. I have one question for the masses: Why can’t we get weight loss credit for the delicious food that we do not eat? I’ve passed up thousands of calories in the past weeks. That should count for something, shouldn’t it? You know, poundage for good behavior. To be fair, X number of food sacrifices should be worth X number of pounds. Actually, getting started was easier than I thought. I was prepared to struggle with sugar withdrawal the…