22 years later; a 9/11 reflection piece

By Jennifer Fischer Deputy Publisher CherryRoad Media Author’s note: I originally wrote this at the 20-year anniversary mark but have gone back to reflect upon 9/11, as I do every year, to make sure we are still telling our stories of this day in history. Time stood at 8:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, and I can still remember every moment that followed. The sky was clear and blue that morning and it was the first year of my teaching career, my fifth day to be exact. I was just out of college, still living with my parents right…