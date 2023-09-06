Lawsuit against police chief just the latest shoe to drop in Marion newspaper raid case

Shhhh. Did you hear that noise? Another shoe dropped in the ongoing drama surrounding the police raid on the Marion County Record.Reporter Deb Gruver has sued police Chief Gideon Cody. According to Kansas Reflector editor Sherman Smith’s story: “A lawsuit Gruver filed Wednesday in federal court that says Cody had no legal basis for taking her personal cellphone. She is seeking damages for ‘emotional distress, mental anguish and physical injury’ as a result of Cody’s ‘malicious and recklessly indifferent violation’ of her First Amendment free press rights and Fourth Amendment rights against unlawful search and seizure.”This counts as the most…