You’re always 17 in your hometown

By Pam Lowe CherryRoad Media Growing up in a small town is an extraordinary experience. Where else can residents be upset that people know all their business, but are tickled to death when friends and neighbors come to their aid after they have posted their plight on social media for all to read. Living in a small town comes with some disadvantages, but also with many perks that make it endearing. Having neighbors come to the assistance of another is just one those precious benefits. Some may complain that there’s nothing to do, and it’s true that little towns do…