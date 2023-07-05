Words from a legendary columnist offer political wisdom for Kansas, United States

By Ron Smith I hereby declare Erma Bombeck our National Humorist Emerita après la mort, clothed in an ermine-ringed Balenciaga and holding a gold-plated soup ladle as her bâton de maréchal. The award cannot be given, of course. Erma died in 1996, having “used up every bit of talent (God) gave me.” However, during her life, her writings made awfully good horse sense. To best understand the vagaries of modern American politics, one must review her 1976 masterpiece, “The Grass Is Always Greener Over the Septic Tank.” Significant political winds buffeted America then, with the Vietnam War and its aftermath…