Respecting the cost of freedom

By Pam Lowe
CherryRoad Media
The Lowe Down
In the shadows of veteran memorials erected in towns and cities across the United States this weekend, Americans can find veterans gathered to remember and revere their fallen comrades in simple, honest observances. There likely will not be much fanfare for those who gave so much in order that our generation and those beyond experience a life of freedom.
As each living veteran prepares to attend these memorial services, I can only imagine the heaviness of thought and sense of duty they will feel. And as they stand among the many veteran graves in cemeteries scattered across the country, the spirits of the fallen veterans will be almost palpable in the light breeze as they pay tribute.
Despite what those who will celebrate the three-day weekend with barbeques, float trips, picnics and such, Memorial Day isn’t a holiday, it’s a day we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Of all Americans, our servicemen, women and veterans know better than most that every day is a debt paid by blood, human lives and suffering. Every U.S. citizen should be thankful that somewhere at any given moment our military is protecting our freedom.
Just as each of our living veterans have a life story, so do each of the men listed on the veteran monuments. The lives of those brave people could have all been the subject of a feature film worthy of an actor of such as Tom Cruise or Charlize Theron’s caliber to portray them. But major motion pictures weren’t produced to honor them, nor were books written to tell the world of their courage. It’s up to you and me to make sure that they are not forgotten and that future generations realize their enormous gift to all Americans. And let us not forget the parents, spouses, children, and families who have also paid the dearest price of living the reality of never seeing their loved ones again and holding them to their breast. They should also be honored this weekend.
President John F. Kennedy said, “The cost of freedom is always high, but Americans have always paid it. And one path we shall never choose, and that is the path of surrender, or submission.” We owe our veterans who gave up their lives for our country more than a little respect. Some people may not know of their ancestors who may have given their lives or perhaps they don’t have relatives who lost their lives during a war. To these folks I suppose the holiday is nothing more than a chance to grill, swim, and relax during a three-day weekend. But Memorial Day should mean something to all of us because of the sacrifice made by these brave soldiers.
Let me share with you just a couple of our local families who have holes in their hearts over the loss and sacrifice of a loved one. People like Carolyn Miller, who lost her young husband, Edwin Cleo Harmon in the Vietnam War. Carolyn saw the Army car coming up her driveway and knew what it meant. She ran into the house to get her Daddy. They were told that Cleo was gone. After his death, she received a tape from Cleo in the mail and a fistful of letters in the days that followed. Carolyn shared that receiving the posthumous tape of Cleo was a blessing at the time. Then there’s Tammy Carr and her brothers, Bobby and Denny Cates. Tammy was almost five years old when her hero, her dad, Private First Class Norman G. Cates of Success was killed in the vicinity of Thu Bon on Go Noi Island near Liberty Bridge. Norman was in the 1st Marine Division, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, H Company. He was an Antitank Assaultman. He will always be daddy to Tammy and her brothers.
Lonnie Parker’s niece, Kathy Parker Woodward has spent her life trying to keep her uncle’s memory alive and searching for men in his unit that might have information about him. In Lonnie’s five months in Vietnam, he wrote over 100 letters home. He turned 20 years old on January 1, 1967 in Vietnam. Every Christmas, even when she was suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease, Lonnie’s mother would ask the family, “You know what’s next?” The answer was always, “Lonnie’s birthday.” There are stories like these for every fallen veteran. In 2015, PBS estimated that 1.5 million American men and women had been killed in all U.S. wars. That’s a lot of brave Americans and even more broken hearts.
In my hometown, there are 22 sections of the cemetery to walk and canvas in order to place the flags. It’s a dedicated and purposeful mission for our local veterans, most in their 70s and 80s with service-connected physical ailments, as they walk that cemetery row by row in order to commemorate every military grave with a U.S. flag.
So how does a community and a country repay a debt so precious? Its citizens must fight to maintain the very things our fallen fought to protect; democracy and freedom. This is important now, more than ever. And furthermore, we must ensure that younger generations learn about the sacrifice of all veterans, particularly those who gave their lives, and those of our military servicemen and women. The only worthy recompense is to make sure these heroes are never forgotten. Lest we forget.
Wherever you may live, participate in local veteran memorial services, place the symbol of American freedom and democracy; Old Glory, on the graves of deceased veterans. Go to the wreath ceremonies and pay tribute. Reflect on what personal strength and bravery it must have taken to face death and the true cost for our freedom.
I am proud to honor and share the names of the fallen veterans engraved on our monument in print in order that their sacrifices be commemorated. As long as we speak their names, their memory lives on. The following are just some of our Clay County, Ark., heroes:
World War I – 1914-1916
Ellis R. Beard
Getie Brown
Frank T. Coffeen
Homer Crumb
Guy B. Crutchfield
James A. Dortch
Bishop Gage
Joseph H. George
Ira L. Gibbs
Everett F. Harrell
Landon W. Hill
Arthur Kee
Elvis O. Pollard
William D. Sinks
Robinson C. Walker
World War II – 1939 – 1945
Reginald K. Alexander
James D. Arnold
Samuel T. Barger, Jr.
Lester E. Bass
Willard T. Bodkin
Richard W. Braman
Earl B. Brandon
Ray T. Brandon
James T. Branson
Harley B. Bricker
Hamilton B. Carrall
William C. Causey
James H. Clark
W. Lucien Cockrum
George B. Conley
Eugene E. Cottle
Woodson B. Crawford
George O. Culbertson
Emmett D. Dempsey
Span Duncan
Lee F. Evans
Clifford C. Fowler
William E. Galemore
Elvis R. Gates
Donald E. Glasgow
Elbert L. Glasgow
Lowell A. Goforth
Loyd E. Gossett
William H. Green
John R. Gregory
Calton C. Halcomb
Floyd B. Haley
John R. Harber
Glen W. Harmon
Avery L. Harpole
Edward E. Harris
Kenneth L. Harris
Davison Hayes
John S. Hayes
Vilas L. Hendrick
Joseph G. Herren
Vernon High
Elbert Hiller
James L. Holland
Gerald R. Helms
Delbert D. Howell
George G. Hughes
Everett T. Jackson
James E. Kisner
Millard Jones
Howard P. Lawson
Loyd W. Leonard
Thomas Y. Leonard
Lest F. McGhee
James W. McNamara
Frankie H. McNeely
Loyd C. Maddox
Lavoice L. Mansker
Erwin W. Martin
Charlie H. Moore
Gaylon M. Orr
Oscar C. Palmer
Ralph W. Pankhurst
Doyle M. Parrish
Roger D. Parrish
Albert R. Poyner
Durward E. Presson
Leo B. Presson
William E. Pulliam
Arnold C. Ramer
John L. Raney
Norman N. Rapert
J.D. Redman
James E. Reynolds
Audra L. Rieves
Harold D. Robertson
Osie J. Smith
Marshall M. Sneed
Doyne D. Travillian
Frank H. Turner
Lester R. Turner
Charles E. Ward
Dois W. Ward
Herbert E. Ward
John D. Wilson
Virgil W. York
Korea – 1950 – 1953
Joe J. Bookout
Julius E. McKinney
John T. Melton
Delbert W. Oakley
Arlanza Oliver
Henry D. Weese
Charles R. Tyler
Claudine E. Smith
George Ray Wells
Vietnam – 1961 – 1975
Barry J. Bridges
Norman G. Cates
Carlos W. Conrad
Donnie D. Ezell
Herschell W. Green
Edwin C. Harmon
Lonnie E. Parker
Winston T. Robinson