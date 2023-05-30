Respecting the cost of freedom

By Pam Lowe

In the shadows of veteran memorials erected in towns and cities across the United States this weekend, Americans can find veterans gathered to remember and revere their fallen comrades in simple, honest observances. There likely will not be much fanfare for those who gave so much in order that our generation and those beyond experience a life of freedom.

As each living veteran prepares to attend these memorial services, I can only imagine the heaviness of thought and sense of duty they will feel. And as they stand among the many veteran graves in cemeteries scattered across the country, the spirits of the fallen veterans will be almost palpable in the light breeze as they pay tribute.

Despite what those who will celebrate the three-day weekend with barbeques, float trips, picnics and such, Memorial Day isn’t a holiday, it’s a day we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Of all Americans, our servicemen, women and veterans know better than most that every day is a debt paid by blood, human lives and suffering. Every U.S. citizen should be thankful that somewhere at any given moment our military is protecting our freedom.

Just as each of our living veterans have a life story, so do each of the men listed on the veteran monuments. The lives of those brave people could have all been the subject of a feature film worthy of an actor of such as Tom Cruise or Charlize Theron’s caliber to portray them. But major motion pictures weren’t produced to honor them, nor were books written to tell the world of their courage. It’s up to you and me to make sure that they are not forgotten and that future generations realize their enormous gift to all Americans. And let us not forget the parents, spouses, children, and families who have also paid the dearest price of living the reality of never seeing their loved ones again and holding them to their breast. They should also be honored this weekend.

President John F. Kennedy said, “The cost of freedom is always high, but Americans have always paid it. And one path we shall never choose, and that is the path of surrender, or submission.” We owe our veterans who gave up their lives for our country more than a little respect. Some people may not know of their ancestors who may have given their lives or perhaps they don’t have relatives who lost their lives during a war. To these folks I suppose the holiday is nothing more than a chance to grill, swim, and relax during a three-day weekend. But Memorial Day should mean something to all of us because of the sacrifice made by these brave soldiers.

Let me share with you just a couple of our local families who have holes in their hearts over the loss and sacrifice of a loved one. People like Carolyn Miller, who lost her young husband, Edwin Cleo Harmon in the Vietnam War. Carolyn saw the Army car coming up her driveway and knew what it meant. She ran into the house to get her Daddy. They were told that Cleo was gone. After his death, she received a tape from Cleo in the mail and a fistful of letters in the days that followed. Carolyn shared that receiving the posthumous tape of Cleo was a blessing at the time. Then there’s Tammy Carr and her brothers, Bobby and Denny Cates. Tammy was almost five years old when her hero, her dad, Private First Class Norman G. Cates of Success was killed in the vicinity of Thu Bon on Go Noi Island near Liberty Bridge. Norman was in the 1st Marine Division, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, H Company. He was an Antitank Assaultman. He will always be daddy to Tammy and her brothers.

Lonnie Parker’s niece, Kathy Parker Woodward has spent her life trying to keep her uncle’s memory alive and searching for men in his unit that might have information about him. In Lonnie’s five months in Vietnam, he wrote over 100 letters home. He turned 20 years old on January 1, 1967 in Vietnam. Every Christmas, even when she was suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease, Lonnie’s mother would ask the family, “You know what’s next?” The answer was always, “Lonnie’s birthday.” There are stories like these for every fallen veteran. In 2015, PBS estimated that 1.5 million American men and women had been killed in all U.S. wars. That’s a lot of brave Americans and even more broken hearts.

In my hometown, there are 22 sections of the cemetery to walk and canvas in order to place the flags. It’s a dedicated and purposeful mission for our local veterans, most in their 70s and 80s with service-connected physical ailments, as they walk that cemetery row by row in order to commemorate every military grave with a U.S. flag.

So how does a community and a country repay a debt so precious? Its citizens must fight to maintain the very things our fallen fought to protect; democracy and freedom. This is important now, more than ever. And furthermore, we must ensure that younger generations learn about the sacrifice of all veterans, particularly those who gave their lives, and those of our military servicemen and women. The only worthy recompense is to make sure these heroes are never forgotten. Lest we forget.

Wherever you may live, participate in local veteran memorial services, place the symbol of American freedom and democracy; Old Glory, on the graves of deceased veterans. Go to the wreath ceremonies and pay tribute. Reflect on what personal strength and bravery it must have taken to face death and the true cost for our freedom.

I am proud to honor and share the names of the fallen veterans engraved on our monument in print in order that their sacrifices be commemorated. As long as we speak their names, their memory lives on. The following are just some of our Clay County, Ark., heroes:

World War I – 1914-1916

Ellis R. Beard

Getie Brown

Frank T. Coffeen

Homer Crumb

Guy B. Crutchfield

James A. Dortch

Bishop Gage

Joseph H. George

Ira L. Gibbs

Everett F. Harrell

Landon W. Hill

Arthur Kee

Elvis O. Pollard

William D. Sinks

Robinson C. Walker

World War II – 1939 – 1945

Reginald K. Alexander

James D. Arnold

Samuel T. Barger, Jr.

Lester E. Bass

Willard T. Bodkin

Richard W. Braman

Earl B. Brandon

Ray T. Brandon

James T. Branson

Harley B. Bricker

Hamilton B. Carrall

William C. Causey

James H. Clark

W. Lucien Cockrum

George B. Conley

Eugene E. Cottle

Woodson B. Crawford

George O. Culbertson

Emmett D. Dempsey

Span Duncan

Lee F. Evans

Clifford C. Fowler

William E. Galemore

Elvis R. Gates

Donald E. Glasgow

Elbert L. Glasgow

Lowell A. Goforth

Loyd E. Gossett

William H. Green

John R. Gregory

Calton C. Halcomb

Floyd B. Haley

John R. Harber

Glen W. Harmon

Avery L. Harpole

Edward E. Harris

Kenneth L. Harris

Davison Hayes

John S. Hayes

Vilas L. Hendrick

Joseph G. Herren

Vernon High

Elbert Hiller

James L. Holland

Gerald R. Helms

Delbert D. Howell

George G. Hughes

Everett T. Jackson

James E. Kisner

Millard Jones

Howard P. Lawson

Loyd W. Leonard

Thomas Y. Leonard

Lest F. McGhee

James W. McNamara

Frankie H. McNeely

Loyd C. Maddox

Lavoice L. Mansker

Erwin W. Martin

Charlie H. Moore

Gaylon M. Orr

Oscar C. Palmer

Ralph W. Pankhurst

Doyle M. Parrish

Roger D. Parrish

Albert R. Poyner

Durward E. Presson

Leo B. Presson

William E. Pulliam

Arnold C. Ramer

John L. Raney

Norman N. Rapert

J.D. Redman

James E. Reynolds

Audra L. Rieves

Harold D. Robertson

Osie J. Smith

Marshall M. Sneed

Doyne D. Travillian

Frank H. Turner

Lester R. Turner

Charles E. Ward

Dois W. Ward

Herbert E. Ward

John D. Wilson

Virgil W. York

Korea – 1950 – 1953

Joe J. Bookout

Julius E. McKinney

John T. Melton

Delbert W. Oakley

Arlanza Oliver

Henry D. Weese

Charles R. Tyler

Claudine E. Smith

George Ray Wells

Vietnam – 1961 – 1975

Barry J. Bridges

Norman G. Cates

Carlos W. Conrad

Donnie D. Ezell

Herschell W. Green

Edwin C. Harmon

Lonnie E. Parker

Winston T. Robinson