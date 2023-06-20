THOMAS MORGAN

Thomas “Tom” Joseph Morgan, 78, Edgerton, Kansas passed away Friday, June 9, 2023 at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas (913) 856-7111. Because he loved his little buddy Kayli so much, Memorial contributions may be made to Oakbrook Animal Hospital. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Tom was born in Hastings, Nebraska on December 11, 1944 to William Frank and Hulda (Hoffer) Morgan. He grew up in LaMoure, North Dakota. Tom is a Veteran of the United States Navy and was honorably discharged…