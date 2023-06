JOY ANN SCHEUNEMANN

Joy Ann Scheunemann, 90, Olathe, Kansas formerly of Spring Hill passed away January 8, 2023 in Olathe, Kansas. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 with a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas (913) 592-2244. Inurnment to follow at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Olathe Charitable Health Foundation for Olathe Hospice House. Condolences may be made to www.brucefuneralhome.com…