JETAYA LUCERO

Jetaya Rose Lucero, of 19 years, passed away on June 7, 2023, in Lawrence, KSShe was born in Merriam, KS on September 26, 2003. Jetaya had the most amazing contagious smile. You could feel her love and happiness through her smile. She lived life to the fullest and loved every person and animal she came across. She loved her dog Osa, cats Nikka and Alaska. Show her a horse and they bonded immediately. Jetaya loved to go to Luke Bryan concerts with her mama Sharen. She also loved to go to KC Royals baseball games with mama and many special friends….