ANGELA STANLEY

Angela “Angie” Jeanette Stanley, 53, Gardner, Kansas passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas (913) 856-7111. Burial to follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Bruce Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Angie was born in Merriam, Kansas on December 21, 1969 to Richard Gordon and Patricia Jean Rose (Letcher) Pitts. She grew up in Olathe and graduated in 1988 from Olathe South High…