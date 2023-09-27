Home News Sen. Jerry Moran visits Gardner Edgerton High School Sen. Jerry Moran visits Gardner Edgerton High SchoolSeptember 27, 2023News U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran toured Gardner Edgerton High School Monday afternoon to advocate for special education and learn about the school’s tech center. (From left) Principal Frank Bell, Junior Kelseigh Brown, Sen. Moran and Superintendent Dr. Brian Huff. Photo from USD 231 U.S. Subscribe Now to continue reading.Login Join Now Previous Post Gardner police searching for men in armed robbery of Fuel Express convenience store Next Post Kansas reports three deaths from West Nile virus as cases reach five-year high