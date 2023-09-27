Kansas doctors call for more vaccinations to dampen COVID-19 cases

TOPEKA — Doctors warn that colder months have already brought an uptick in COVID-19 cases, especially in the urban parts of the state, though numbers are still significantly lower than they were during the height of the pandemic.During a Wednesday update on the state’s COVID-19 situation, doctors and health officials asked Kansans to take the new COVID-19 boosters, following approval from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of shots designed to target a strain that has become more prevalent.The University of Kansas Health System reported treating 19 COVID-19 patients this week.