Home News Edgerton Elementary named a National Blue Ribbon School Edgerton Elementary named a National Blue Ribbon SchoolSeptember 27, 2023News Edgerton Elementary School is among the nation’s best schools, receiving the National Blue Ribbon Schools designation Sept. 19. USD 231 Gardner Edgerton Schools Edgerton Elementary School is one of four Kansas schools to receive a prestigious National Blue Ribbon School designation. Subscribe Now to continue reading.Login Join Now Previous Post Kansas reports three deaths from West Nile virus as cases reach five-year high Next Post Trailblazers overpower defending 5A state champs, 49-10