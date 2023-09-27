Home News Allenbrand presents county’s 2024 budget at Fire Board meeting Allenbrand presents county’s 2024 budget at Fire Board meetingSeptember 27, 2023News Johnson County Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand presented the county’s 2024 budget during the Fire District No. Subscribe Now to continue reading.Login Join Now Previous Post Gardner police searching for men in armed robbery of Fuel Express convenience store Next Post Kansas reports three deaths from West Nile virus as cases reach five-year high