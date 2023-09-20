USD 231 will exceed revenue neutral rate; approves 2024 budget

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsPublic hearings receive no comments The Gardner Edgerton School District approved the 2023-2024 budget and to exceed the county’s revenue neutral rate at Monday’s school board meeting.No members of the public spoke at either hearing. USD 231 Executive Director of Business and Finance Amy Droegemeier presented at prior meetings, stating the estimated local tax rate will decrease from 61.901 to 61.707, with slight changes possible due to the final assessed valuation later this fall. The rate exceeded the Revenue Neutral rate of 54.905 by 6.899 — which was a decrease from 2022 by 0.194 mills. The 54.905 rate…