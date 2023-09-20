USD 231 joins national class-action lawsuit against social media platforms

Lynne Hermansen Gardner News School officials discuss cell phone usage The Gardner Edgerton Board of Education is joining a class-action lawsuit for vaping ads targeting youth on social media. Board officials decided to join the suit at Monday’s monthly board meeting. Superintendent Dr. Brian Huff said the lawsuit was similar to a previous class-action lawsuit several Johnson County school districts participated in against Juul tobacco and vaping products. School district attorney Greg Goheen with MVP Law Goheen said Huff was correct in the similar natures of the lawsuits where Juul was sued for targeting teenagers and preteens with vaping ads….