New high-speed Internet option coming to Gardner area

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsKWIKOM Communications, a new fiber provider in Gardner, broke ground Tuesday at Celebration Park.Officials said the new Internet option will help connect outlying areas of Gardner and new residents in the quickly growing northwest side of town.WANRack President Mike Brigman said the company was excited to be leading the way in Gardner. WANRack is KWIKOM’s parent company, a certified E-Rate service provider and headquartered in the Kansas City metro area.“Happy to have you here celebrating this momentous day with us,” Brigman said.The project would not have been possible, he said, if it had not been for the State…