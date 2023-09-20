Hope Market honored with community service award

Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Mary Foley awards the Hope Market with a Community Service Award and National Fireworks pin on Sept. 9. Chad Prins accepted the award on behalf of his wife, Melissa Prins, who started the Hope Market after seeing a need in the community. Lynne Hermansen/Gardner News

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsThe Hope Market received a community service award from the Daughters of the American Revolution on Sept. 9.Regent Mary Foley, with the Where the Trails Divide Chapter, said she first heard about The Hope Market and the work they were doing after reading a feature story in the Gardner News.“I saw it in the Gardner News where Melissa had opened the Hope Market and everything,” she said.Foley said anyone was eligible for the award as long as they were not receiving compensation.“Any volunteer work if they do it for a certain length of time, and they feel they…

Subscribe Now to continue reading.
Login Join Now

Other News