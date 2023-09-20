Hope Market honored with community service award

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsThe Hope Market received a community service award from the Daughters of the American Revolution on Sept. 9.Regent Mary Foley, with the Where the Trails Divide Chapter, said she first heard about The Hope Market and the work they were doing after reading a feature story in the Gardner News.“I saw it in the Gardner News where Melissa had opened the Hope Market and everything,” she said.Foley said anyone was eligible for the award as long as they were not receiving compensation.“Any volunteer work if they do it for a certain length of time, and they feel they…