Gardner police searching for men in armed robbery of Fuel Express convenience store

Lynne Hermansen Gardner News An investigation continues into the armed robbery of the Fuel Express convenience store and gas station at Waverly and West 175th Street Sept. 10. Fuel Express is situated near Gardner Edgerton High School. The three suspects have been described as two white males and one black male in their late- teens to early-20s. Gardner police officials said witnesses described the suspects leaving the scene in a black Chevrolet Camaro. According to police, the suspects entered the store with a gun and metal baseball bat. Security footage showed the teens with handfuls of cash. The amount of…