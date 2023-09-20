Fire District No. 1 announces new chief

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsFollowing a 20-minute executive session, Johnson County Fire District No. 1 approved Interim Fire Chief Trig Morley as the district’s new chief.Chief Morley said his priority was to serve the men and women who “truly do the work” for the Fire District No. 1 community of Edgerton, Gardner and Spring Hill.“I am excited for the opportunity to serve the community in this capacity,” he said.Fire board members said they completed a thorough qualification process of Chief Morley with leadership help from the communities the district serves.Morley has served fire district for 25 years. He assumed the role of…