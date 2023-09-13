Rep. Davids visits New Century AirCenter ahead of FAA reauthorization deadline

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids visited New Century AirCenter Wednesday ahead of the upcoming Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization.“Our entire economy relies heavily on reliable air travel of people and goods to keep our communities moving and maintain a strong domestic supply chain,” Davids said.Davids alongside recently appointed Johnson County Airport Commission Executive Director Bryan Johnson and Airport Commission Deputy Director Larry Peet toured the new grounds for the recently approved Cnano Tech Center and the 81-year-old air traffic control tower.Davids is preparing to negotiate legislation before the 2018 FAA reauthorization expires Sept. 30. Davids is a member of the U.S. House…