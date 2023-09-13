Moran, Marshall seek reversal of electricity transmission ruling viewed as harmful to Kansas

Federal regulators nix plan to spread cost of exporting wind power from Kansas TOPEKA — U.S. Sens. Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran of Kansas are objecting to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s decision to reverse its approval of a plan to more equitably distribute electricity transmission facility costs from heavy wind-producing states such as Kansas to other member states in the Southwest Power Pool.“It is FERC’s statutory obligation to make sure costs are allocated in a manner that is roughly commensurate with the benefits received,” Moran said. “I urge the commission to work with stakeholders to create a reasonable cost…