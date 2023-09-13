GEHS culinary program showcased during chamber event

By Lynne Hermansen Gardner News Gardner Edgerton High School students demonstrated their cooking talents and skills at the Wednesday’s Gardner Chamber of Commerce coffee networking event. Attendees dined on a variety of breakfast pastries made from scratch by students enrolled in the culinary center known as Bistro 403. Chef and Culinary Program Director Anne Cort spoke about how each student has a role in the kitchen from sous chef to front of house. Cort said they each play their role and pull together to successfully pull off an event. “We would like to welcome you all,” she said. “Thank you…