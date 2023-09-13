Gardner recognizes September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Suicide is the third-leading cause of death among teens and young adults ages 15 through 19 years old in the United States and more than 48,000 die by suicide each year.The City of Gardner proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month during the Sept. 5 city council meeting.Mayor Todd Winters said the goal of bringing awareness to the issue was to learn how to help those around us, and how to talk about suicide without increasing the risk of harm.“Suicidal thoughts can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, race, orientation, income level, religion or background,” he said. “Many people who…