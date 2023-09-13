Gardner Municipal Airport hangar lease rates to increase Jan. 1

Kansas Department of Transportation officials recommended the City of Gardner review hangar rental rates every five years as a way to support the airport’s long-term economics.City public works director Kellan Headlee said the last increase was more than five years ago.“The increased rates are in alignment with the Consumer Price Index for urban areas,” he said. “The index for urban areas has increased about 18.7 percent over the past five years.”Headlee said the airport board recommended bringing the new hangar rates to the Gardner City Council.The new rates will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.Council member Kacy Deaton asked if…