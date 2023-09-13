August heat wave set records in parts of Kansas

Manhattan hit hottest temperature recorded, at 115 degrees Intolerable heat and humidity that hovered over Kansas last month set daily maximum temperature records across the state and rivaled all-time highs.The heat that drove readings into the 110s and heat indices even higher served as a preview of what could become even more severe and frequent weather events as the effects of climate change worsen.“This is an extreme event, but it’s not a one-off,” said Jason Furtado, an associate professor of meteorology at the University of Oklahoma. “These are things that, unfortunately, we’re going to have to be contending with.”In late…