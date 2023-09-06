Trail Ridge Middle School student wins National Archery Championships

Brooklyn Hayes, a sixth-grader at Trail Ridge Middle School, represented the state of Kansas last weekend in a national field archery tournament.Hayes competed in the National Field Archery Association two tournament roundup that included the NFAA Outdoor National Target Championships on Aug. 26-27, and the Annual First Dakota Classic Indoor Championships on Aug. 25-26 in Yankton, S.D.Hayes won the gold medal as the national champion in the NFAA Outdoor National Target Championships and a gold medal in the First Dakota Classic Championships in the freestyle cub-female division. The First Dakota Classic is a NFAA Indoor Tournament event that allows archers…