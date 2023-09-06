Report shows Edgerton having an excellent few months of communication

The past few months for Edgerton’s marketing, communications and social media channels have been excellent Edgerton City Council members learned during their Aug. 24 meeting.City of Edgerton’s Marketing and Communications Manager Director Kara Banks provided council members with an update.Banks reported the city received most of its engagement through its city newsletter with 32,000 hits in the second quarter. Most of those, she said, were attributed to the city’s July 3rd celebration.“Which is a crazy high number for us,” she said. “We saw 18,000 unique hits just for July 3rd.”The city’s Facebook social media site has 1,469 followers and reaches…