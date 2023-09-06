New sanitary sewer line across BNSF Railway in Edgerton begins bid process

The City of Edgerton has approved an agreement with Burlington Northern Santa Fe to request construction bids for a new sanitary sewer main.The main would be located across the railroad tracks south of West 207th Street on the east side of the tracks.Public works director Dan Merkh said during the Edgerton City Council’s Aug. 24 meeting the fees had not been determined, but the annual contract was an estimated $5,824.The agreement also included certain conditions such as the contractor meeting insurance requirements and notification for flaggers. The agreement does not allow BNSF to change the grade or alignment of tracks…