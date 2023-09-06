Kansas lawmakers say guns shouldn’t be blamed in spiking youth suicide rates

By Rachel Mipro Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — Though firearm deaths make up a significant amount of youth suicides in the state, lawmakers on a mental health committee rejected recommendations for gun safety measures, asking instead to look at social media and the internet. “We need to focus not so much on the tool as we do the reason,” said Rep. Doug Blex, R-Independence, during the Aug. 24 meeting. “The reason is what causes people to pull the trigger so to speak, and sometimes we get overboard with thinking that if we take away the tool, that’s going to solve the…