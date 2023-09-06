Edgerton council hires company to inspect sanitary sewer rehab project

Renaissance Infrastructure Consulting was chosen to provide inspection services for the 2023 Community Development Block Grant for 1st and Martin Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project.The issue was discussed at the Aug. 24 meeting.Public Works Director Dan Merkh said the city considered RIC a valued partner with a high level of satisfaction and attention to detail in the past.“RIC has extensive knowledge of how Edgerton conducts projects,” he said. “They also have a team with over 30 years experience.”RIC’s past construction project inspections with Edgerton include the West 200th Street and Homestead Intersection Project and the 2021 CDBG Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project.RIC…