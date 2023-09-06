Edgerton amends second phase of Logistics Park master trust document

The City of Edgerton said they discovered an error in their master document for the 2019 Logistics Park Home Rule Revenue Bonds.The bonds were purchased by Edgerton Land Holding Company to fund phase two projects with Logistics Park.Bond Counsel Scott Anderson said the city collects the money on a monthly basis and remits them to UMB Bank as bond trustee to access the funds and pay certain high level expenses including development fees.“This is the first time money has been available to pay bond members,” he said. “We discovered an error in the master indenture.”Anderson said the bonds were a…