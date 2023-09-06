Arsya Hibachi food truck announces closing

The Arsya Hibachi Grill and Sushi Japanese Express food truck opened a year ago at 312 W. Main St. On Aug. 30, the business announced in a post on its Facebook page that the following day would be its last. Employees told The Gardner News they did not know where they would be relocating their future home, but it would be outside of Gardner. “Thank you for becoming our valued customers and friends,” according to the post. “We apologize to everyone, and our regular Door Dash dashers. Thank you for your support and continued business this past year, everyone!” The…