A love for community: Local historian Charlie Troutner shares his passion for his hometown at museum

Edgerton History Museum prepares for 10th anniversary in October Tucked away on the other side of City Hall on Nelson Street in downtown Edgerton sits a two-story house holding all the historical treasures of stories from the city’s past.Local lifetime resident and historian Charlie Troutner has meticulously curated artifacts, scraps, donations from residents past and present to share the story of Edgerton.Troutner said he volunteers out of love.“I feel like it is important for our residents to know the history of the town they live in, and we would like to think we learn from our history, and people like…