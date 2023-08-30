USD 231 officials set spending ceiling for 2023-2024 budget

Public hearing will be Sept.11

The USD 231-Gardner Edgerton Board of Education announced the timeline for its revenue neutral rate and budget hearings this fall during the board’s Aug. 14 meeting.

The school district plans to conduct its hearings Sept. 11.

Finance Director Amy Droegemeier said the proposed budget was all driven by what was needed in the buildings for the students.

Droegemeier said last month district officials announced the school district would exceed the revenue neutral rate, but in the time since that announcement, they had decreased the mill levy ever so slightly.

“Just with careful assessment and looking at those different funds of what do we really need to make sure we are funding all the activities that are need for our students,” she said.

Droegemeier said officials were setting the ceiling high so they did not have to come back and ask for more money later on.

“We honestly do not expect to spend this much, but we know things happen,” she said. “We know things happen especially in our areas like capital outlay, if something catastrophic happened. We need to have the authority to spend that money without having to come back and ask our citizens to be able to spend that money to handle an unfortunate weather event, or something that would happen to our buildings that would cost a lot of money.”

Droegemeier said officials have also budgeted high for the special education department.

“We don’t know what students are still coming to us and some of those students have extreme needs,” she said. “We are making sure that authority is there to spend the money on what is needed for those students.”

Droegemeier said the district’s goal was not to republish and spend less, noting their budget was up by more than $20 million from previous years.

“Again, that is a ceiling versus the actuals from last year,” she said. “

Droegemeier said they did a nice job of managing the funds appropriately between the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.

“Overall, we are decreasing by .2 mills,” she said. “But the thing that does drive this is the valuations for our district. The average for our homeowners was up 13 percent.”

If a homeowner was paying more, Droegemeier said, it wasn’t because the district was asking for more, but because the value of their home had increased.

“This is the eighth consecutive year that we have worked really diligently for that mill rate for our citizens,” she said. “We want to make sure we are being good stewards of those funds.”

Board member Greg Chapman said he wanted to thank Droegemeier for her hard work.

“This is not my first time going through this, and it is still a very complicated document,” he said.