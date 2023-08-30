Groundhouse Coffee, Bakery owner shares updates during Chamber coffee event

Groundhouse Coffee and Bakery Owner Steve Hines spoke about the importance of supporting local businesses at the Gardner Chamber of Commerce coffee Wednesday morning.

A few months ago, Hines said the bakery began paying $100 for a case of eggs after previously having paid $15 for a case.

“Businesses like ours that have to spread all of our costs between just two stores, that is really difficult,” he said. “You can’t jack your prices up overnight because eggs went up. So we lived with that for a couple of months. Now egg prices are starting to come down.”

Hines said the business was having to deal with the high cost of food prices as they source everything as locally as possible and make everything from scratch.

“Raw goods have been crazy-expensive,” he said. “Anytime you can support a local business — go to Blazer’s for lunch, any of these places that are local — you are helping out a neighbor,” he said.

Hines said supporting local businesses helps keep the community special.

“If you think about downtown is not more important than other parts of town – it is at least as important, and if you think about the cities in Kansas that you like to go visit, it is not because of the national brands out by the highway,” he said. “It is the unique businesses. It is the local businesses.”

Groundhouse Coffee and Bakery recently had a mural commissioned on the east side of the building.

“Hopefully, there will be other murals that start to show up in Gardner,” he said. “I think we have a very cool downtown. I hope if you know of any businesses downtown, you will encourage them to put something on the side of their building.”

Hines said Groundhouse had also recently beefed up its online ordering system, letting customers order breakfast items online. Hines said he was a huge breakfast burrito fan.

“We worked a long time on the right ratios, because a lot of breakfast burritos are full of potatoes,” he said.

Hines said their breakfast burritos have sold like crazy.

“You can also order biscuits and gravy online,” he said. “And like everything else, they are all made right here in the kitchen. We do not take anything out of a can. It is all locally sourced.”

Hines said the business’ specialty drinks were coming out, noting the pumpkin spice latte would be available, starting next week.

Hines said the business was also adding grab- and-go items to the online menu as well as catering boxes, making it easier for people to order food for their business offices.

Groundhouse Coffee and Bakery’s main location opened at 103 S. Elm in downtown Gardner in 2011. Its second location, at 18855 S. Gardner Road, opened with a drive-thru a few years later. Both businesses are open from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday.