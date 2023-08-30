Fire District No.1 plans to exceed revenue neutral rate

Johnson County Fire District No. 1 conducted a special meeting and public hearings Aug. 22 to review the revenue neutral rate and next year’s budget.

No members of the public spoke at either public hearing.

Board members approved Resolution 23-0001 Bond A to levy a property tax rate exceeding the county’s revenue neutral rate of 1.621 mills. The fire district’s mill rate was calculated at 1.64 mills.

Board members approved Resolution 23-0002 Bond B to levy a property tax rate exceeding the revenue neutral rate of 1.237 mills calculated by Johnson County. Fire District No. 1’s rate was calculated at 1.376 mills.

Board members approved Resolution 23-0003 for the Operating Fund exceeding the revenue neutral rate calculated by Johnson County at 12.134 mills. The budget proposed by the fire board was 13.254 mills.

Board members also approved the fire district’s 2024 budget.

The vote was conducted by roll call. Board member Ron Conus was absent.