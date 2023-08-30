Edgerton holds public hearing for 2023 proposed budget

Council votes on budget in September

City of Edgerton officials presented a video about the city’s proposed 2024 budget at Thursday’s city council meeting.

No one spoke at the public hearing, and council members Bill Malloy and Joshua Beem were absent.

The budget will be voted on at the city council’s Sept. 14 meeting.

During the meeting, city finance director Karen Kindle reviewed the list of the city’s different funds and changes made at a previous budget work session. Kindle said general fund revenue sources were also discussed at the work session.

“We also went into our expenditures in detail,” she said. “At the budget work session, based on discussion, we have added several items to the budget.”

Among those was a property tax rebate for seniors. The council added $65,000 for a tax rebate program for seniors. However, specifics of the program have not yet been determined, city officials said.

Other expense items added to the general fund were Adopt-A-Highway segments, including both sides of Sunflower Road from Interstate 35 to East 6th Street, Homestead Lane, both sides from Interstate 35 and West 191st Street, for $15,600; an additional $2,000 for moving the 2024 Frontier Days to Martin Creek Park; and a 2023 estimate for a transfer of capital projects of $10,000 to build a split-rail fence on the south side of Martin Creek Park.

During the council’s work session in July, the council requested staff determine how much of the city’s budget was based on residential property taxes and report back. During Thursday’s hearing, Kindle said that, based on current assessed valuation figures, approximately $429,372, or 30 percent of the property tax revenue, was from residential properties.

Other sources of revenue will come from municipal utility funds, including the city’s water fund. In 2024, water rates will increase $2.13 for the average water customer.

City officials will also continue to review revenues and expenditures for the sewer fund and monitor the effects of the removal of the Gardner flow.

The projected balance for the end of 2024 is $572,852. Kindle said there were no changes made since the work session.

New information on Tax Increment Financing funds was also presented by Kindle.

“We did not cover that in the budget work session, because the information was not available at the time,” she said.

Kindle said the city has a total of five TIF funds, covering the city’s two TIF districts.

“Those numbers reflect the requirements of the authorizing ordinances,” she said. “Then you add the development agreements and the revenue estimates by the county.”

Ordinance 2020 was passed Aug. 22, 2019, establishing the Edgerton Office TIF covering Project Area A and B. The projects contain a multi-story office building. The revenues come from the incremental ad valorem property tax collected from properties in the project areas.

Ordinance 2021 was also passed Aug. 22, 2019, to establish the Homestead Lane Retail District TIF for the project areas.

A year later on July 9, 2020, the On-the-Go Travel Plaza was approved and Nov. 18, 2021, Edgerton Crossing was approved.

Kindle said no changes were made to the special highway and parks and recreation funds and bond and interest fund that covers some of the city’s debt service.

Kindle said the 2024-2028 vehicle and equipment replacement plan also did not have changes made since the city’s work session earlier this summer.

Mayor Don Roberts said he wanted to thank Kindle and staff for their hard work.

Council member Clay Longanecker asked if officials had briefly discussed county errors.

“I wanted to remind everyone that last year we had to deal with that,” he said. “I know it sounds weird and people ask how that happens the first year, but it is a real thing.”

City Administrator Beth Linn said since Senate Bill 13 was passed, they have had two significant errors from the county.

Longanecker said that was why it was important for the city to budget now instead of waiting.